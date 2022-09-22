Former Storm and Broncos playmaker Brodie Croft has credited the Salford Red Devils for helping him rediscover his love for the game following an unfortunate NRL exit.

At 25, Croft's inaugural season with Salford has been a sensation with his spectacular form earning him the 2022 Steve Prescott Man of Steel, crowning him the best player in the Super League.

"I'm truly honoured and humbled," Croft told AAP.

"It's a reflection of the people that I've been surrounded by this year ... and the Salford club for giving me a chance."

"I've loved this year so much, I didn't want it to end. The journey I've been on this year has been unbelievable.

"It's been a tough couple of years but Salford gave me a chance and the coaching staff had so much belief in me.

"It helped me grow as a player this year to an extent I probably didn't think I was capable of."

Croft was released from the Broncos in late 2021 and was an unfortunate casualty of the club's dismal form throughout his two seasons at Red Hill.

"I had lost a bit of that enjoyment for rugby league, which is tough because that's why we play it as a kid - you don't think of it as a job or a chore, you think of it as something you love doing.

"The club embraced me and I can't thank them enough. It's a really special group of boys and I love what the coaching staff are about."

Croft is committed to Salford in 2023 and seems to want to remain for a longer period. But with quality halfbacks coming at a premium in the NRL, perhaps one day we will see him have another crack in Australia.