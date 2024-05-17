Refereeing controversies continue to cast a shadow over the NRL, leaving fans increasingly confused about what constitutes penalties, sin bins and send-offs.

The opening matches of Magic Round have reignited debates about the consistency and fairness of officiating, with notable incidents sparking widespread frustration and calls for a review.

In the opening match between the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and the Canberra Raiders, Jordan Rapana and Josh Papali'i were sin-binned, however it was the tripping attempt from Jordan Rapana at a crucial moment that escaped a third sin-binning, leaving fans bewildered by the inconsistency.

Spectators of the game were quick to take to social media as both teams appeared to cop a few harsh calls throughout the contest.

The decision to not send Rapana off/to the sin bin beggars belief. Not only does he have form with this stuff, but the NRL literally admitted on Monday that trips like that need to be punished more severely after Papali’i was allowed to stay on the field — Martin Gabor (@MartinJGabor) May 17, 2024

Funny how the @NRL bunker is completely inconsistent with when it chooses to be nit-picky. #NRLRaidersBulldogs pic.twitter.com/jbZNBvMyaV — Dr Hunter Fujak (@HunterFujak) May 17, 2024

Rapana was NOT sent off for this incident late in the game. 📺 Watch #NRLRaidersBulldogs on ch.502 or stream on Kayo: https://t.co/B1ijnGXtqA

✍️ BLOG https://t.co/YNXr5rd97M

🔢 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/v82236Ze0I pic.twitter.com/1izLfYLqj6 — Fox League (@FOXNRL) May 17, 2024

Savage scores while being offside 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/U4i0c7WKCh — Captain_morgan00 (@capt_morgan00) May 17, 2024

The second match saw Manly Sea Eagles' coach Anthony Seibold taking issue with several decisions in the game, most notably the penalty against Jaxson Paulo for high contact.

They call it magic round because the referee can make a penalty appear out of nowhere.#NRLManlyBroncos — Rewster (@Rewster7) May 17, 2024

@NRL out here telling us their officials are good and deserve respect. We then see a penalty given for this. How is the Manly player tackled?! Terrible call from Smith and the touchie. Its so simple too.#NRL #NRLManlyBroncos pic.twitter.com/vJZ64Emn8s — CAPEL (@laurencecapel) May 17, 2024

“Let's be fair dinkum it's one of the softest penalties ever," Seibold lamented.

Manly skipper Daly Cherry-Evans also questioned the call after seeing it on the big screen.

“At the time definitely have to back the live decision but it wasn't until we saw it on the big screen that we thought we might have been hard done by,” Cherry-Evans said.

“But that's footy. You get them some weeks, some weeks you don't get them and they were good enough to ice it at the end.”

What an absolute farce.

How soft has our game become ?

That IS NOT A PENALTY.

You can’t decide a game like that !

Just rubbish. pic.twitter.com/9liK6ziFlZ — The Oracle (@BigOtrivia) May 17, 2024

The mounting confusion and dissatisfaction among fans, former players and commentators have led to widespread calls for a comprehensive review of the NRL's refereeing structure and the rostering of bunker officials.