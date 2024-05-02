The Brisbane Broncos have identified star fullback Reece Walsh's recent cramps during games to his diet, and they believe they may have resolved the issue as they gear up for a significant showdown with the Sydney Roosters.

This development follows the incident where 21-year-old Reece Walsh and skipper Adam Reynolds were forced to leave the field due to severe cramps towards the end of Brisbane's 34-10 victory over the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown last week.

“Reyno we'll put that down to him not playing much footy at all and Reece Walsh we'll put that down to his diet,” Broncos coach Kevin Walters said on SENQ Breakfast.

"He hasn't been eating the right foods, not enough carbs and the like in his diet.

“It's simple little things.”

Coach Kevin Walters acknowledged that he found it hard not to laugh at Adam Reynolds' heroic efforts, as Reynolds recovered from a cramp to possibly make the play of the game with an intercept.

However, Walters, a six-time premiership winner, emphasized that the team had focused on addressing the issue.

“It was quite frustrating that last seven or eight minutes (against Wests) watching them go over,” Walters added.

“When Adam took that intercept I just couldn't help but start giggling how he was hobbling around and then to get an intercept and then throw it off the ground to big Xavier Willison to charge down the field, that was funny for me watching as coach.

“Reece has done a whole lot of high-speed running in the last couple of weeks, more than he's ever done in his career and that could lead to it as well, just cramping of the muscles.

Walters also talked down the idea of signing Roosters young gun Sam Walker.

“We're very comfortable with the position we have with our halves and the future with our halves in that position,” he said.

“He's a Rooster anyway Sam so good luck to him, he's been playing some really good footy.

“The Roosters have $4 million to spend, I'm sure Sam will get a bite of that somewhere along the line.”

Walsh and Reynolds are both included in the lineup alongside Ezra Mam and Selwyn Cobbo, who are returning to the Broncos after missing a week due to injury. They will face the Roosters on Friday night at Suncorp.