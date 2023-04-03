Aiming to make his State of Origin debut for Queensland this year, Reece Walsh has admitted that he is using Clint Gutherson as a model to becoming a better fullback.

Joining from the New Zealand Warriors, Walsh has been in the form of his life getting the Broncos to the top of the table. In four games, he has managed six try assists, three tries and three line breaks.

With his attack on point, Walsh is now trying to emulate the defence of Clint Gutherson. A player that he has been studying and using as the ideal template for a fullback.

"I try to study and watch Gutho as much as I can," Walsh said post-match after the Broncos' win against the Tigers via AAP.

"He is one of best defensive fullbacks in the comp. You watch him and he is always on his bike working his butt off for the team and saving more tries than some teams are scoring."

"The way Gutho moves at the back, the way he talks to his middles and the way he gets in the defensive line and is always there saving tries...is something I am slowly trying to get into my game."

Whilst he aims to emulate Gutherson's defence, he has also admitted to watching tapes and studying star fullbacks James Tedesco, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Tom Trbojevic.

"I haven't quite got that yet. I know that is a weakness of my game but I am doing everything I can to try and strengthen that so I can be an all-round player," Walsh continued.

"I watch the games back and see where I can improve."

Due to AJ Brimson and Kalyn Ponga both sustaining injuries, Walsh has become the predicted favourite to be awarded the No.1 Queensland jersey.

It's not the first-time Walsh is in line to make his State of Origin debut. In 2021, he was selected for the Queensland squad but was unfortunately injured in the captain's run, a day before the game.

"I've always looked up to Queensland. If I get a chance to play for them that would be massive," he added.

"I don't want to look too far ahead because I want to be the best player I can be for the Broncos. If that comes, that comes."