The reason behind Sydney Roosters star Joseph Suaalii's exclusion from the Samoa team for the upcoming Pacific Championships has been revealed.

New Samoan head coach and current Penrith Panthers assistant Ben Gardiner disclosed that Suaalii had been ruled out of the end-of-year Test matches due to concussion issues.

The Roosters outside back, who will soon join the 15-man sport known as rugby union, missed the club's semi-final game against the Melbourne Storm, having suffered his second concussion in three months.

“He's unavailable. I had a discussion with the Roosters a few weeks ago... It's concussion protocol. I don't want to go too much into it because I'm not privy to that information,” Gardner said via The Daily Telegraph.

“But with the concussions he had at the end of the year, he's unavailable for the Tests matches because of those protocols.”

Gardner also discussed the absence of Jarome Luai who will miss the Pacific Championships via injury after re-aggravating his shoulder issue during the Grand Final.

The five-eighth is set to go under the knife to repair his dislocated shoulder to be ready for the beginning of next season.

“Having a discussion with Jarome yesterday, he is very disappointed he can't be part of the team. He'll be a close part of what we do, he'll be coming on the ride,” Gardner said.

“Our plan is to have him (in Townsville), he's the minister for energy so we want to make sure he can be there.”

The squad will feature a number of young guns in Gordon Chan Kum Ton, Sua Fa'alogo and Justin Matamua, while Junior Paulo will provide the experienced hand up front as captain, joined by a power-packed forward rotation that also includes Luciano Leilua, Spencer Leniu and Stefano Utoikamanu.

Samoan tri-series squad

Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos)

Daejarn Asi (Parramatta Eels)

Gordon Chan Kum Tong (Manly Sea Eagles)

Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

Sua Fa'alogo (Melbourne Storm)

Royce Hunt (Cronulla Sharks)

Luciano Leilua (North Queensland Cowboys)

Connelly Lemuelu (The Dolphins)

Spencer Leniu (Penrith Panthers)

Heilum Luki (North Queensland Cowboys)

Greg Marzhew (Newcastle Knights)

Justin Matamua (Wests Tigers)

Terrell May (Sydney Roosters)

Karl Oloapu (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Keenan Palasia (Brisbane Broncos)

Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers)

Young Tonumaipea (Melbourne Storm)

Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

Stefano Utoikamanu (Wests Tigers)

Fixtures

Saturday, October 14: Australia vs Samoa at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, 8:10pm

Saturday, October 21: New Zealand vs Samoa at Eden Park, Auckland, 4:00pm

Saturday, October 28: Australia vs New Zealand at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 8:10pm

Saturday, November 4: Final at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, 3pm

All times AEDT.