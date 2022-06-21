Rugby league hall of fame member and legendary commentator Ray "Rabs" Warren might have hung up his binoculars and microphone last month, but his voice hasn't been lost yet.

While he has given up commentating the sport in real time, the vocal tones of rugby league's most prolific commentator will be back on the small screen with ABC Kids animated TV show "Bluey" set to release a State of Origin-themed episode on Tuesday evening.

According to multiple reports, Warren has gifted his voice to the episode as the commentator for the game.

Warren joked that he knew nothing of the show prior to the opportunity arising when talking to 2GB Radio on Monday morning.

"Absolutely nothing," Warren said when asked what he previously knew of the show.

"I was alerted to the fact he was in my house every morning with a young grandchild watching, but other than that, I have very little information."

Warren said it will be an introduction to rugby league for many kids.

The ABC are hoping the episode, called "The Decider" - a reference to the third game in a State of Origin series where NSW and QLD have won one each of the first two games - will introduce rugby league and State of Origin to a global audience.

Warren also revealed the NRL was behind the episode.

"One of the great things about this episode is that it is by way of introduction for some kids to rugby league," Warren said.

"The NRL was behind it, Channel 9 gave me permission to do it.

"It was recorded several, several weeks before I decided to retire, so it's not a comeback, but I laid down some voices at random for them."

Warren retired from commentary in the lead up to Game 1 of the State of Origin series, having called 99 State of Origin games and 45 grand finals during his nearly 50-year career behind the microphone as the number one caller in the NRL.

Matt Thompson took over the reigns as Origin caller during Game 1 in Sydney, and will continue in the role with Channel 9 this Sunday in Perth as the Blues look to stop the Maroons from winning the series with a game to spare.