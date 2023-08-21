South Sydney Rabbitohs star fullback Latrell Mitchell is facing a week on the sidelines after being sin-binned for an elbow to the back of Tyson Frizell during Sunday's crucial loss to the Newcastle Knights.

The charge against Mitchell comes with Canberra Raiders' back Jordan Rapana being free to play next weekend despite twice sliding into tackles with his knees during a win over the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The Raiders' back was charged for the offence against Viliame Kikau, but not the one against Blake Wilson.

Rapana, who was also charged last week and has three offences already on his 12-month rolling record, was hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge by the NRL's match review committee, leaving him looking at yet another $3000 fine.

If he heads to the judiciary, he will risk two matches - a loss at the judiciary would rule him out of the remainder of the regular season, with the Raiders still a win away from booking their place in the finals thanks to a horrendous for and against.

Mitchell wasn't so lucky, being hit with a Grade 2 charge for his elbow to the back of Frizell which will see him cop a week on the sidelines with an early guilty plea, or two weeks if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

It means Mitchell is now likely to miss the Rabbitohs' final game of the regular season against the Sydney Roosters in Round 27, with the club having a bye this coming weekend.

It's likely South Sydney will be in a must-win position to play finals football in that game, meaning Mitchell may risk an extra week and head to the judiciary if he thinks he may be able to receive a downgrade - that would allow him to pay a fine instead.

The only other player charged on Sunday was Matt Burton, who faces an $1800 fine for a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge on Josh Papalii.

All three players have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine whether they will accept early guilty pleas or head to the judiciary.