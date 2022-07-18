Jordan Rapana will likely spend two weeks on the sideline after he was pinged for a careless high tackle which saw him sent to the sin bin during Sunday's tight win over the Melbourne Storm.

Rapana was charged twice during the game - once for the high tackle, and once for a shoulder charge, with both offences coming against Melbourne centre Marion Seve.

The high tackle, which has been deemed as a Grade 2 offence, saw Rapana make direct, forceful contact with the side of Seve's face, with the referee and bunker officials deeming that he would sit down for ten minutes.

The penalties are heightened for Rapana, who has already been hit by a charge this season and, as a result, is eligible for second offence penalties.

Despite that, he has escaped a second suspension, with the shoulder charge on Seve deemed a Grade 1 offence, for which he is eligible for a $3000 fine, although if he was to fight and lose at the judiciary, he would be hit by another two matches.

The careless high tackle could also turn into a longer suspension if he fights and loses, with a trip to the judiciary risking three matches.

Controversy followed in the game against Melbourne though, with Nelson Asofa-Solomona seemingly hitting Rapana himself high shortly after he returned to the field from the sin bin.

Despite that, the Melbourne forward avoided the sin bin, and has been hit by a Grade 1 charge, which, even as a second offence for the season, is eligible for a $1800 fine.

Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Mitch Kenny are the other players to be charged out of Sunday's action, with Kenny copping a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge on Luke Garner - eligible for a $750 fine thanks to a three-year incident free record - and Faitala-Mariner the same charge against Mark Nicholls, which will be hit by a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea.

Rapana and the other three players will decide whether to accept the early guilty plea or not by midday (AEST) on Tuesday, with any potential hearings to be held on Tuesday evening.