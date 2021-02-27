Canberra are set to announce the re-signing of promising back-rower Hudson Young, with the 22-year-old extending his tenure with the Green Machine until the end of the 2023 season.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s David Riccio, the Raiders have locked away Young ahead of their 2021 campaign.

Young has played 30 matches for the Raiders since making his debut in 2019 and has shown plenty of versatility under coach Ricky Stuart.

The exciting Canberra youngster lined up as a second-rower, lock, prop and from the pine last season in another strong year for the Raiders.

Canberra will begin their 2021 campaign against Wests Tigers on Sunday, March 14 at GIO Stadium.