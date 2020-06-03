Canberra Raiders star John Bateman has suffered a setback, requiring further shoulder surgery.

A time frame on his return is currently uncertain, with the Englishman to be sidelined indefinitely.

The 26-year old was originally set to return in the coming weeks after rehabbing his shoulder injury since February.

Bateman expressed his disappointment but was keen to get back on the field as soon as possible.

“I’m gutted to be having surgery again but it’s what’s best for me and the team and to help me get back on the field as soon as possible,” Bateman said in a Raiders statement.

“I’ll be working harder than ever with my rehab to get myself back on the field with the lads. See you all soon.”

Off-contract with the Raiders at the end of 2021, Bateman is currently undecided on his future as the Green Machine gave him permission to talk to other clubs.

He has been linked with a return to English Super League Wigan on a lucrative five-year deal.

Canterbury, St George Illawarra and the Gold Coast are among the rival NRL clubs believed to be interested in acquiring him.