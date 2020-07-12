Canberra’s premiership hopes have taken a hit after Josh Hodgson suffered a suspected season-ending knee injury in the Raiders 20-14 loss to Melbourne last night.

Hodgson went down with a suspected ACL injury to his right knee in the first half at GIO stadium.

The injury compounded a disappointing night for the Raiders who slipped to seventh on the ladder after failing to overcome the red-hot Storm.

Winger Bailey Simmonson also left the field early with a potential shoulder injury, while Melbourne’s Jesse Bromwich left the field with a knee injury.

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith made history by becoming the first player in the NRL to record 300 wins.

The Raiders next face the Roosters, while the Storm take on the Titans.