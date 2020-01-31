Raiders star Curtis Scott has pleaded not guilty to six charges in Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on Friday.

The charges relate to the 22-year old’s drunken Australia Day antics, including an alleged assault of a police officer.

The ex-Storm centre’s lawyer Danny Eid claims the police “misunderstood their powers”, declaring “we will defend this to the last breath.”

“There is a significant concern about the manner in which police conducted themselves,” Eid said. “We’ll flesh it out in due course.”

“We’re saying Mr Scott is not guilty of all charges.”

In the hours leading up to the incident, Scott posted videos on social media showing him partying with his Raiders teammates at The Ivy nightclub in Sydney’s CBD.

He was accused of kicking and punching an officer and was tasered and was taken to Surrey Hills Police Station.

Eid said Scott is expected to return to training this week and there’s no reason for him to be stood down.

Scott signed a four-year deal with Canberra this off-season af6ter being released by Melbourne.