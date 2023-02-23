Jordan Rapana of the Canberra Raiders has ruled out the possibility of playing fullback in the absence of Xavier Savage.

Rapana was named at fullback in the absence of Savage (broken jaw) for the Raiders' trial match with the Wests Tigers last Sunday but despite wearing the No. 1 jersey, Rapana remained on the wing.

With Savage ruled out for the Raiders' Round 1 clash with the Cowboys, the opportunity remained for Rapana to take the position - but he declined.

"I won't be playing fullback. My legs are too old for that. It's off the cards," Rapana told The Canberra Times

"I can go back and help, but I've made it very known to Stick (Ricky Stuart) that I'm a winger. I'm 33 now."

Savage's injury and the departure of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad to the Warriors have left Ricky Stuart with limited options at fullback, with centre Sebastian Kris filling the role last weekend.

Rapana has a history of slotting into the position playing there 14 times, most recently in Round 7 and 8 of last season in place of Nicoll-Klokstad.

Rapana also commented on his growing rap sheet after being placed on report twice last weekend and incurring a $3000 fine for a careless high tackle on Tigers' half Adam Doueihi.

"No time on the sideline, but the missus is not so relieved," Rapana said.

"The pockets are a bit empty.

"I need to clean that up. It's happening far too regularly."

Rapana found himself in a similar situation during last year's trial period after being placed on report twice during the NRL All-Stars match; on that occasion, he was charged for a grade 1 shoulder charge on David Fifita and missed the opening two rounds of the season.