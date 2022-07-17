Canberra Raiders and Queensland Maroons star prop Josh Papalii has stated he wants to see Samoa recreate Tonga's incredible 2017 Rugby League World Cup run.

It comes as the prop also revealed he is leaning towards representing Samoa at the tournament, even if he does have the choice to play for Australia.

Papalii, who started for the Maroons in all three games during the recent State of Origin series, although had limited minutes in Billy Slater's set up, is still viewed as one of the most dominant enforcers in the competition and packs a powerful one-two punch alongside New Zealand star Joseph Tapine at the Raiders.

it alone leaves the forward as a chance of adding to his 11 Tests for the Kangaroos, with coach Mal Meninga a noted fan of the 30-year-old prop.

Papalii played for Samoa at the 2017 World Cup however, and while he didn't set the world on fire, he told The Canberra Times that he wants to make ammends.

"I'm not sure yet. I'm definitely leaning towards playing for Samoa," Papalii told The Canberra Times.

"I mentioned a few months ago I didn't have the best World Cup in '17 and I'd love to rewrite those games for the motherland.

"That's probably why I'm leaning towards Samoa."

Papalii is also excited by what Samoa may be able to bring to the tournament.

After dismantling a Cook Islands outfit during the recent Pacific Tests, Samoa could have a host of stars join the squad for the World Cup.

Alongside the likes of Izack Tago, Taylan May, David Nofoaluma, Anthony Milford, Martin Taupau, Francis Molo, Josh Schuster, Jaydn Su'A, Josh Aloiai and Spencer Leniu who played in that game, Papalii could be joined by the likes of Brain To'o (already committed), Stephen Crichton, Jarome Luai, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Murray Taulagi, Luciano Leilua, Jeremiah Nanai and Joseph Suaalii, pending on whether they commit to Samoa or accept a potential call up from another nation.

The group could rocket Samoa to the top of the World Cup, matching Tonga's golden semi-final run in 2017, and Papalii said he expects most names to commit to the Island nation's cause.

"I've won a World Cup with Australia in 2013 and with a lot of the Samoan players coming through now, we want to have the same effect Tonga had in 2017," he told the publication.

"I'd be surprised if a lot of Samoa kids elect to play for Australia, but in saying that I've played for Australia so I know what it feels like to play for both nations."

The World Cup will kick-off in October, with extended squads to begin being names in the coming weeks.