The Canberra Raiders have officially signed Morgan Smithies from the Wigan Warriors.

The deal has been confirmed as a three-year contract which will see him relocate to Australia's capital territory until at least the end of the 2026 season.

In news that was first reported a few weeks ago, Smithies has joined the Raiders after the green machine completed a transfer fee for the forward, who was part of Wigan's breakthrough English Super League championship in 2023.

Viewed as a likely long-term option for the Raiders at either the second-row or lock, Smithies will make the change to Australia for 2024 with 114 English Super League games under his belt.

Canberra may have an eye on him replacing countryman Elliott Whitehead when he heads into retirement at the end of 2024 if he can develop on the edge.

“Morgan has already achieved a lot of success in his short career, and we're very excited about him joining the club over the next three seasons,” Canberra's NRL recruitment manager Joel Carbone said in a club statement confirming the news.

“He's come from a very strong, successful system, which will put him in good stead in his transition into the NRL.

“We expect him to add substantial value to our team and complement our young core moving forward. While he's only a young man himself, he has already played over 100 first-team games, including Super League & Challenge Cup finals, and will come over a Super League champion after their grand final win only a few weeks ago.”

The signing comes with Smithies also being elevated to the national squad by coach Shaun Wane ahead of the third and final Test against Tonga this weekend.