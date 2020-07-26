Gold Coast captain Ryan James will undergo a medical before he is announced as the Canberra Raiders’ latest recruit.
The 29-year-old has played 144 games for the Titans but has only made six appearances in the last 18 months due to two knee reconstructions.
James will sign a two-year-deal with 2019 Grand Finalist.
The deal comes days after the Raiders announced the signing of Corey Harawira-Naera from the Bulldogs on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Bye bye Cotric and Bateman and hello CHN and James. Hopefully will also have enough cash free to sign a couple back up players to add to the squad.
Maybe Sean OSullivan as a back up halve/hooker and Elijah Taylor as a back up utility/second rower/lock