GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 08: Ryan James of the Titans looks on during the round six NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Canberra Raiders at Cbus Super Stadium on April 8, 2017 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Jason O'Brien/Getty Images)

Gold Coast captain Ryan James will undergo a medical before he is announced as the Canberra Raiders’ latest recruit.

The 29-year-old has played 144 games for the Titans but has only made six appearances in the last 18 months due to two knee reconstructions.

James will sign a two-year-deal with 2019 Grand Finalist.

The deal comes days after the Raiders announced the signing of Corey Harawira-Naera from the Bulldogs on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

 

1 COMMENT

  1. Bye bye Cotric and Bateman and hello CHN and James. Hopefully will also have enough cash free to sign a couple back up players to add to the squad.
    Maybe Sean OSullivan as a back up halve/hooker and Elijah Taylor as a back up utility/second rower/lock