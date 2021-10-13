The Canberra Raiders are set to lock in out of favour North Queensland Cowboys' prop Peter Hola on a three-year deal.

It had been reported earlier this week that Hola was on the Raiders' radar, having only played two games in Townsville this season under coach Todd Payten.

The Raiders only have two spots left in their roster for 2021, and Hola fits the bill as a middle third forward who would be able to fill the holes in depth left by the retirement of Iosia Soliola, and the departures of Ryan James and Siliva Havili.

Hola has played 12 NRL games in his career and is known for his hard-hitting running and tackling, but is also rated as a player who could potentially turn into an edge option in the future.

He struggled to break into the Cowboys' side in 2021 though, stuck behind a long list of middle forwards including Jason Taumalolo and Jordan McLean as Payten attempted to work through the roles and status of his top 13. By season's end, Coen Hess had also transformed himself into a middle forward, shuffling Hola further down the list.

The Canberra Times are reporting the deal is done between the Cowboys and Raiders for Hola, with the forward given a release from the final year of his contract in Townsville.

It's allowed the Raiders to pick up the youngster on a three-year deal, although the final year of that is an option. It'll keep him in Canberra until at least the end of 2023, but 2024 if the option is taken.

With two spots left, the club have also been heavily linked to discarded Bulldog Adam Elliott, although salary cap constraints may prevent that deal from falling over the line.