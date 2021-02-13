Canberra has sacked four juniors for lying about an alcohol-fuelled melee that led to one player being glassed.

The incident occurred after a junior game against Cronulla last weekend and the Daily Telegraph reports at least three players tried to cover up the incident by giving false information to Raiders management.

It has not been a great week for the Raiders after Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh were caught drink-driving.

A less-than-impressed Rick Stuart told Daily Telegraph journalist David Riccio that lying was not something the Raider’s culture stood for.

“The incident is one thing, but lying to your superiors just doesn’t wash at our club.

“It may seem tough, but this isn’t the culture that we accept at our club.’’