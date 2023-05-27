Canberra have confirmed veteran Jarrod Croker will be rested for next Friday's trip to face the Wests Tigers in order to have the club's leading try-scorer reach game 300 at GIO Stadium the following week.

Croker is in line to become just the second Raider to reach the milestone, following Jason Croker when he next steps foot onto an NRL field.

Instead of having Croker reach game 300 at Campbelltown next week, the Raiders have instead decided to rest the 32-year-old for the Round 14 fixture and see him make his return the following week against the Warriors in the nation's capital.

“As a club we've made the decision to rest Jarrod against the Tigers next weekend to give him the opportunity to celebrate this very significant and important milestone at our home ground in Canberra,” Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said after the win over the Rabbitohs.

“Jarrod will become only the second player in our club's history to have reached 300 games for the Raiders and we wanted to make sure he had the opportunity to do it in front of all the people who have made his wonderful career possible.

“Jarrod is already the club's leading try scorer and point scorer and will join Jason Croker as our only 300 game players for the Raiders. We want to make this moment special for him, his wife Brittney and his sons Rory and Tate, for his mum and dad, his extended family and all the members and fans from Canberra and Goulburn who've guided him in his career.

“We want Raiders fans to come together and join us at GIO Stadium against the Warriors and give our Captain the celebration he deserves, and we look forward to a big crowd for the game.”

Croker first joined the Raiders from the Goulburn Stockmen and would make his NRL debut in 2009, playing 21 games in his maiden season in green.

The Canberra centre has 135 tries for the Raiders across his career, surpassing Jason Croker's record of 120 to lead the club's all time tally.

Jason Croker played 318 games for the Raiders between 1991-2006, with Croker needing to play into next year to be a chance of becoming Canberra's record games holder.

The Round 15 match against the Warriors will take place on Friday, June 9 at GIO Stadium at 6:00pm (AEST).