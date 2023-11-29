Canberra Raiders prop Peter Taateo have reportedly signed the Jersey Flegg front-rower from the Penrith Panthers ahead of next season.

A former Under-16s NSW representative, the talented prop spent time in the Panthers Jersey Flegg system last season before managing one NSW Cup game for the club.

In his one appearance for the Panthers reserve-grade side, he made 19 tackles, 17.3 post-contact metres, 51 running metres and one tackle bust.

He appeared in five NSW Cup games for the Parramatta Eels the year before that.

As reported by Wide World of Sports, Taateo will join the Raiders on a train-and-trial contract for the 2024 NRL season. This means he will train with the club's Top 30 roster during the pre-season.

It is understood that the club's coaching staff will watch his progression with particular interest during the pre-season trial matches and will see how he progresses.