Exciting young outside back Harley Smith-Shields has been released by the Canberra Raiders immediately to join a new NRL club.

The centre, who played 15 NRL games and was named the Canberra Raiders Rookie of the Year in 2021, has joined the Gold Coast Titans for the 2024 season, effective immediately.

He will also remain at the club for the 2025 season, having signed a two-year contract with the Titans.

A local junior of the Raiders, Smith-Shields made his NRL debut in Round 11, 2020 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs and played six games last season after returning from an ACL injury.

New Gold Coast Titans head coach Des Hasler spoke about the addition of Smith-Shields in a club statement.

“Harley has shown he has a high level of football IQ and is looking for an opportunity to take his game to the next level,” he said.

“He adds to our outside back stocks and I'm confident he will be pushing to be part of our first grade squad on a regular basis.

“We look forward to welcoming him to the Gold Coast and are excited to see where he can take his football at the Titans for 2024 and beyond.”

The Canberra Raiders have also officially released Brad Morkos from the remainder of his contract. Morkos spent two season with the club and played 40 games for the NSW Cup side and received the NSW Cup Coaches' Award for the 2023 season.