Canberra Raiders prop and lock forward Corey Horsburgh has re-signed with the club on a new deal.

The red-headed hard-hitter has locked down a new two-year deal with an option for a third. Having been off-contract at the end of this season, it means he will remain in the nation's capital until at least the end of 2024, but potentially to the end of 2025 should he decide to take up the option in his deal.

Horsburgh has long been a reported target for the NRL's newest club, the Dolphins, with the club looking to bring in younger forwards on top of the experienced platform they have already built through Melbourne Storm trio Kenneath Bromwich, Jesse Browich and Felise Kaufusi, as well as South Sydney Rabbitohs veteran Mark Nicholls and the hard-hitting utility Ray Stone.

Horsburgh locking himself in at the Raiders after a strong start to the season will be music to Raiders fans ears however, with the 24-year-old already having 40 NRL appearances under his belt.

He has had an injury and suspension-riddled last two years, managing just six games in 2020 and eight games in 2021, as well as an extra two during a short term loan to the Canterbury Bulldogs at the back end of last year.

However, his 22 games in 2019, where he made 26 offloads, 512 tackles and averaged almost 100 metres per game in his rookie year should serve a remainder that he has plenty of potential.

Horsburgh said he was excited to extend his tenure with the club.

“The Raiders gave me the opportunity to come down to Canberra and start my NRL career and I’m really happy to have re-signed,” Horsburgh said.

“I really enjoy living in Canberra and being part of this team and club and I love running out each week in the green jersey.”

The Caboolture-born Queenslander has been named on Ricky Stuart's bench once again for this weekend's clash with the Gold Coast Titans.