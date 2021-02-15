Canberra prop Emre Guler has committed his future to the Raiders until the the end of the 2023 season.

Guler’s current deal was set to expire at season’s end and Canberra have moved quickly to secure the 23-year-old’s signature.

Guler was a standout for the Raiders in 2019 before his 2020 season was prematurely ended by a serious ankle injury.

Guler told the club website he was thrilled to be re-committing to the Raiders.

“I’m really happy to get it done. I just want to look forward to training hard and getting myself ready for round one,” Guler said. “It’s good to get it out of the way and focus on footy now.”

The NSW Origin emerging players camp member said the Raiders had plenty to be excited about going into 2021.

“You look at the [forward pack] on paper, there are such good names there. It’s going to be a tough year, there’s a lot of competition and you can just tell that here at training,” he said.

“I’m hoping to have a strong trial and put myself in a position to get back into the team.”

Raiders Recruitment and High-Performance Director Peter Mulholland said the club were thrilled to secure such a key signature for the future.

“It’s another great sign for the club to have young players wanting to re-sign and continue their development in Canberra,” Mulholland said. “We’re still yet to see the best of what Emre can bring on the field and we’re looking forward to seeing him continue to establish himself in the NRL.”