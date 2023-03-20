Canberra Raiders star playmaker Jack Wighton is set to re-sign with the club on an expected 12-month extension.

Reported by The Daily Telegraph, Wighton is set to meet with his manager Matt Rose to discuss the extension next week.

Re-signing with the club back in 2020, a clause was added in the contract that would enable him to roll over his current deal for an extra 12 months.

Although Wighton is set to discuss this with his manager Matt Rose next week, he has until Round 10 to inform the Raiders under the NRL contracting system.

If he doesn't take up the option for the extra 12 months, he will become a free agent. Already in the sights of the Wests Tigers, many clubs will be looking to sign him to a new deal.

However, due to his strong relationship with coach Ricky Stuart, and his desire to remain a one-club man, it is highly unlikely Wighton will leave the club.

Debuting in 2012, Wighton has played 222 NRL games for the Raiders and will equal Ruben Wiki next weekend for most games played in the green jersey.

During this time he has also appeared in seven tests for Australia and ten State of Origin games for New South Wales, where he has been a regular in the team since 2019.