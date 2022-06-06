Canberra flyer Jordan Rapana has been handed a 1-2 game suspension by the NRL Judiciary following a Dangerous Contact charge during Sunday's win over the Roosters.

The incident in question occurred in the 34th minute of the match at GIO Stadium, with Rapana making high contact on Roosters forward Egan Butcher.

The grade two charge sees Rapana able to accept a one-game suspension with an early guilty plea, with a failed challenge of the charge raising the sanction to two matches.

The suspension will see Rapana miss Saturday's fixture against the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium, with the 32-year-old to return in Round 15 against Newcastle.

Meanhwile, Raiders playmaker Zac Woolford has been charged with a grade one crusher tackle offence on Roosters youngster Joseph Suaalli.

Rapana lashes out with the foot after the tackle was completed as Butcher is getting up!

Splits his face open with his studs, play on no penalty🤫 pic.twitter.com/2WnD54FpDG — RooStár (@IMAROOSTAR) June 5, 2022

The tackle occurred in the opening half of Round 13 match, with Woolford able to accept a $1500 fine for the incident.

The penalty is reduced from a $2000 fine with an early guilty plea.