The Canberra Raiders have reportedly commenced negotiations with young five-eighth Ethan Strange.

Strange is on contract with Canberra until the end of 2025 as it currently stands, and as a result isn't allowed to negotiate with rival clubs until November 1.

But the Raiders reportedly don't want to let it get that far, with the Canberra Times reporting negotiations have already commenced over a contract extension, likely for multiple years.

It's also likely any extension would carry an upgrade for the 2025 season given Strange's excellent start to the 2024 campaign, where he has taken the role of Jack Wighton who departed to the South Sydney Rabbitohs during the off-season.

Strange, who was in a battle for Canberra's number six jersey with Kaeo Weekes after his off-season move from the Manly Sea Eagles, has now rubber stamped his spot in the side ahead of Sunday's clash with the Parramatta Eels to close Round 5.

Weekes had moved to the nation's capital in an effort to play more regular first-grade, having been stuck behind Tom Trbojevic and Reuben Garrick for the number one jumper, as well as Josh Schuster and a host of fill-ins for the number six jersey.

The utility managed a handful of games at Manly, but has since been stuck behind Strange in Canberra, who can also play in the centres if required.

Intriguingly, the Raiders had also been targeting Parramatta youngster Ethan Sanders, however, new NRL contract rules prevented the club from officially tabling an offer to the youngster until after Round 8.

It now appears Strange may have used that time to convince the Green Machine's higher ups the club don't need Sanders, and would instead be better off turning the impressive 19-year-old who played his junior rugby league for the Entrance Tigers into the club's long-term replacement for Wighton.

Coach Ricky Stuart has, to this point, had nothing but positive things to say about Strange, who moved to the Raiders having played his junior representative football in the Sydney Roosters' affiliate program on the Central Coast.

Strange has been with the Raiders since 2022 where he began life in the nation's capital with the Jersey Flegg outfit.