After 93 matches in seven seasons for the Canberra Raiders, Emre Guler has reportedly exited the club for a new NRL team ahead of the 2025 NRL season.

Only featuring in 11 NRL matches during 2024, Guler has been granted his wish after requesting a release on compassionate grounds for the remainder of his contract last April to return to Sydney.

One of four players left on the roster from the Raiders 2019 Grand Final team that the Sydney Roosters defeated 14-8, the front-rower has achieved four international caps for Turkey and is a former Junior Kangaroos representative.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Emre Guler has moved to the St George Illawarra Dragons on a two-year contract until the end of 2026, less than a month before the club's first pre-season match.

His arrival at the Dragons couldn't have come at a better time following reports that Matthew Lodge decided against joining the team, former QLD Maroons forward Francis Molo requested a release from the remainder of his contract and youngster Corey Ackers looks to be on the outs.

It will also add pressure to Blake Lawrie and Michael Molo after they had underwhelming performances last season and struggled to make an impact on both ends of the field in attack and defence.

Shane Flanagan has indicated that there will be a revamp in the forward pack for 2025 and Guler is likely to be guaranteed a spot in their team list for Round 1 alongside U19s NSW Blues talent Loko Pasifiki Tonga.

“He has size and mobility – he's a talented front-rower and good learner. He is a good kid with a good attitude,” Flanagan said recently on the teenage talent.

“Pasifiki Tonga will definitely play in the Charity Shield and I wouldn't be surprised if he plays a bit of first grade this coming season.

“Pasifiki Tonga is training full-time this coming year. He is coming up against blokes who have played 100 first grade games and he's doing a good job.

“He has the physical attributes but is also a smart kid who knows his footy.”