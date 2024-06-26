Canberra Raiders' winger Nick Cotric is set to leave for the English Super League at the end of 2024, and now it has been revealed forward Emre Guler has also asked for a release on compassionate grounds.

The forward, who has been plagued by a reduced role through the first half of 2024, has played only nine games this year to date, with four of those coming off the bench and only three performances gaining over 40 minutes.

After playing all 25 games for the green machine last year, his somewhat stagnated performances have seen him drop down the pecking order at the Raiders, with the club also having a number of up and coming forwards who will be pushing for more minutes in the immediate future.

Guler has been dropped to the reserves list by coach Ricky Stuart for this weekend's trip south to battle the Melbourne Storm.

According to journalist Michael Chammas, Guler has requested a release from the club on compassionate grounds, with a return to Sydney his desire.

Guler was born in Sydney and played his junior rugby league for the Mascot Jets.

"At the moment Ricky Stuart's considering that request, it's not a straight forward situation, it's on compassionate grounds and the Raiders are monitoring that situation," Chammas said on Channel 9's 100% Footy.

The 26-year-old, who has a total of 91 NRL appearances under his belt since his debut late in the 2018 season, is contracted to the Raiders until at least the end of this season.

Without a release, he would not be able to negotiate with any rival clubs until at least November 1 this year.