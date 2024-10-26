Canberra Raiders prop Peter Hola is unable to accept any interest from the Super League and will remain in Australia, signing a deal with the Dolphins feeder team, Redcliffe.

Hola, who has made two NRL appearances for the Raiders since his club debut in 2023, faced challenges in securing a move to the UK due to visa regulations, per League Express.

The new rules allow players aged 24 or under with experience in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions to obtain a visa to play in the UK. However, at 25, Hola did not meet the criteria due to insufficient games played at those levels.

Despite being a free agent, Canberra made no moves to extend Hola's contract beyond 2024. He has now opted for a fresh start with the Redcliffe Dolphins, where he will aim to revitalise his career.

Hola initially debuted in the NRL with the North Queensland Cowboys in 2019 before joining the Raiders for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, where he made just two appearances for the club.