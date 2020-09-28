The Canberra Raiders have ruled out forward Ryan Sutton for the rest of the 2020 NRL season.

The 25-year old suffered a knee injury during his side’s win over the Cronulla Sharks at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday night.

Scans revealed an MCL injury, which will sideline him for six to eight weeks.

In other injury news, John Bateman (elbow), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (ribs) and Jordan Rapana (knee) are all expected to be available this week.

The Raiders will rematch with the Sharks this Saturday night at 5.40pm (AEST) in the elimination final.