Canberra Raiders forward Adam Elliott has reportedly told the club and his teammates that he will be taking up a deal with the Newcastle Knights from the start of the 2023 season.

Elliott moved to the nation's capital ahead of the 2022 season following a somewhat messy exit from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

An off-field indiscretion would ultimately see him exit the Bulldogs with a handful of rounds remaining, before Ricky Stuart at the Raiders threw a lifeline in the direction of the lock forward, who can also play in the second row.

His time in Canberra has added another string to his bow, with Elliott serving as a back-up dummy half to Tom Starling for a handful of rounds earlier in the season, also starting there in Round 8 and 9.

A big-minutes, high-production, no-nonsense forward, he has been chased hard by the Knights, who have also recently signed his partner NRLW star Millie Boyle.

The Daily Telegraph have reported on Monday that Elliott will now follow suit and make the move to the Hunter, where he will be lined up as a possible replacement for the New Zealand Warriors-bound Mitch Barnett.

The club are also still trying to replace Connor Watson, who left for the Sydney Roosters ahead of the 2022 season. Kurt Mann has thus far taken the 13 jersey, however, their options for a ball-player in the position are slim and have been exposed while Mann has been out with a rare ankle injury.

It's understood the club are also set to chase Ryan Matterson, although that is far less of a certain deal, with the Bulldogs, Dolphins and Eels also keen on his services.

For Elliott's part, the Raiders were rumoured to have put a sizeable contract offer on the table.

The Knights are yet to make official comment on the Elliott reported signing.