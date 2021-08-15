The Canberra Raiders will have to do things the hard way in weeks to come with the club revealing Tom Starling has fractured his jaw.

The injury came during the Raiders' loss to the Melbourne Storm at the Sunshine Coast Stadium on Thursday evening.

A club statement revealed the injury, but didn't indicate how long they expected Starling to be out for, simply saying he would be undergoing a further examination later this week.

Starling has been something of a revelation for the Raiders this season, and while he has been reduced to a bench role recently, the green machine have looked a better side with both he and Josh Hodgson on the field.

The back-up hooker's flare off the bench was again on display on Thursday night during a 34-minute stint, while he has made 19 total appearances this season, adding a pair of tries and a trio of try assists.

TOM STARLING

Hooker Raiders 2021 SEASON AVG 27.5

Tackles Made 0.1

Tries 0.1

LB Assists

The news does get a little better for the Raiders though, with confirmation from the club that Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has returned to full training.

It's understood he will be assessed on a week-to-week basis, with a view to making his return this season. It was originally feared his season was over.

The Raiders are in a desperate struggle to make the top eight, currently sitting in eight spot, but equal on points with the Gold Coast Titans ahead of them and the born again Newcastle Knights behind them, who have Kalyn Ponga and Mitchell Pearce both back from injury and could leapfrog into seventh place with a win over the Sharks today.

Canberra's run home is also incredibly tough, facing the Sea Eagles in Brisbane next week, the Warriors in Mackay in Round 24 and the Roosters in Mackay during Round 25.