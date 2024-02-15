The Canberra Raiders have confirmed they have extended the contract of Pasami Saulo for a further two seasons.

Signing with the Raiders last season and making his club debut in Round 1, Saulo has agreed to terms with the club until the end of the 2026 season.

The 25-year-old would make a further 22 appearances for the club last year, mainly off the interchange bench, but also had solid showings as part of the starting team.

“We're moving in the right direction to be the best in the comp so I'm really excited and that's why I chose to stay," Saulo said.

"It's good for my family too, they are settled in and we love it here.

“It was one of the best decisions I made coming here. Playing under Taps and Papa and learning off them along the way has been really good.

“It's a healthy competition for spots at the moment and that's what we need, to push each other.”

Joel Carbone, the Canberra Raiders Recruitment Manager, spoke on the re-signing and admitted that it was a major boost for the club and its forward stocks.

“Since Pasami arrived last year, he has gone from strength to strength and we look forward to seeing him continue to grow and improve,” Carbone said.

“Pasami has very quickly become a very valuable member of our squad.

"He trains hard, is always looking to improve on and off the field, and above all else, he is a fantastic person, so we're very happy to have him remain at the club until the end of 2026.”