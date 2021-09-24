Canberra Raiders half Matt Frawley is understood to have re-signed for the club for the 2022 season.

Frawley battled with Sam Williams for the second half of 2022 for a spot in the Raiders starting side, following the mid-season departure of George Williams.

While neither Frawley or Williams could help guide the club into the finals, there has been plenty of talk surrounding who the Raiders may look to sign ahead of 2022 in the halves to partner 2020 Dally M Medalist Jack Wighton.

RELATED: The five players who could partner Jack Wighton in 2022

Williams is also off-contract at the end of this season, and while the Raiders are yet to officially announce Frawley as a re-signing, the veteran's management have announced the news on instagram.

Frawley has long been a fringe first grade player, with the 26-year-old making 37 NRL appearances across his time at the Canterbury Bulldogs and then Raiders, having debuted in mid-2017.

He is a Raiders junior, having captained the old under-20s team, and managed five games this year, his second back in the nation's capital.

Four of those games came in the starting side, with one off the bench. He played all of the last three rounds and displayed some impressive form in a Round 24 win over the New Zealand Warriors, kicking for 263 metres.

MATT FRAWLEY

Halfback Raiders ROUND 24 STATS 1

Try Assists 263

Kick Metres

Frawley will be looking to establish himself in first grade further during 2022 as Wighton's half partner, with Ricky Stuart's side desperate to turn things around.

The green machine have been linked to off-contract names including Ashley Taylor and more recently a move to secure Jamal Fogarty, however, the re-signing of Frawley seems to suggest there is a place for him in Canberra's side.