The Canberra Raiders have confirmed dummy half Danny Levi's season is likely over.

Levi suffered a fractured jaw playing in the NSW Cup on the weekend against Manly's feeder club the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles.

It's the second time this year he has suffered the injury, however, the club confirmed the fracture is in a different spot on the jaw this time around.

The club confirmed that while he is yet to have a follow-up appointment with doctors and it's unclear whether he will require surgery or not, his season is likely over with only seven weeks left to run until the finals.

If Canberra make the top eight, then he could be a chance of return, although even that will pend on his meeting with specialists going positively.

It comes as the Raiders' dummy half has reportedly received offers for a shift to the English Super League in 2024.

Elsewhere, the green machine have also confirmed Xavier Savage is out with a hamstring injury that he sustained playing NSW Cup against the St George Illawarra Dragons in Round 19. His anticipated return timeline is six to eight weeks, meaning his regular season could also be over.

In better news for Ricky Stuart's side, all of Pasami Saulo (Concussion), Josh Papalii (Hamstring) and Harley Smith-Shields (Finger) have recoverd from injuries and are available for selection this weekend.

The Raiders will name their team on Tuesday afternoon to play the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland, with it being a crunch match for places in the top eight, or a potential push for either side towards the top four.