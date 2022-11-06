The Canberra Raiders have confirmed that despite having a full top 30, they have flexibility and possible salary cap space to bring in more players.

The Raiders announced 29 players as part of their squad last week, however, it's widely believed they have also signed Danny Levi on a two-year contract, although that news is yet to be announced.

Levi will complete the Top 30 as he arrives at the club to battle Zac Woolford, Adrian Trevilyan and Tom Starling for minutes in the number nine jersey.

Trevilyan is among the confirmed promotions for the club, with Clay Webb also joining him in moving from last year's development squad to the top 30.

Trevilyan is currently recovering from a knee reconstruction, however, will be fit during the 2023 season.

Outside of internal promotions, with JJ Clarkson, Zane Dunford and Ethan Strange moving into the development squad, Pasami Saulo from the Newcastle Knights is the club's only signing for the 2023 campaign to date.

Speaking to The Canberra Times, club CEO Don Furner said that while the salary cap isn't yet decided as the RLPA and NRL continue to negotiate the collective bargaining agreement, the club would likely have money - and flexibility on their promotions - to add more players to the Top 30.

"Yes we do. It depends what happens after the audit when they come down and it depends on what happens with the salary cap," Furner said.

"We don't know what the salary cap is yet. There's lots of moving parts to it, there always is - but more so in the year of a [collective bargaining agreement]."

The Raiders finished in eighth spot during the 2022 season before stunning the Melbourne Storm in the first week of the finals away from home to keep their season alive for an extra week.

Ricky Stuart has added former Tigers boss Michael Maguire to his coaching staff for the 2023 campaign in what is the key move for the club so far this off-season.

There are few players left on the open market, although the likes of Martin Taupau and Matt Lodge are still yet to confirm their futures.