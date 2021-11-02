The Canberra Raiders have confirmed the signature of Adam Elliott for 2022.

The contract will only be for a single season, and is likely to be on something of a bargin basement price, given Elliott was let go from the Bulldogs after an off-field incident.

Heading to Canberra represents something of a lifeline for the experienced forward, who can play in either the middle or on the edge. He has made 101 first grade appearances since his 2016 debut for the Bulldogs.

While the Raiders didn't always seem convinced signing Elliott was the best option, they have now done so, with his signing completing their 30-man squad for 2022 following the addition of Peter Hola from the North Queensland Cowboys a fortnight ago.

Coach Ricky Stuart said the decision for Elliott to join the Raiders was only made after discussions with a number of senior players in the nation's capital.

“I’ve spoken to Adam on a number of occasions and he’s really excited about joining our club and taking the next step in his career,” Stuart said.

“We made sure we spoke to a number of the senior players and leaders at the club about Adam and they were all very supportive of us signing him and that gives us the confidence that he’ll be able to fit in with our squad. He’s a very talented player and we look forward to seeing him play his best football with the Raiders.”

Elliott said he was excited by the opportunity.

“I’m extremely excited to come to Canberra, make a fresh start and I’m very grateful for the opportunity the Raiders, Ricky and the coaching staff have given me,” Elliott said.

“I had the chance to meet a few of the players on the Gold Coast this year as we were in the same hotel and they were all very easy to get along with and seem very professional.”

“I can’t wait to get to Canberra and start the pre-season and be a part of the club.”

Elliott will commence pre-season in November.