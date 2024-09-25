The Canberra Raiders have confirmed the departures of six players after failing to qualify for the 2024 NRL Finals.

While it was already announced that Elliott Whitehead (Catalans Dragons), Jordan Rapana (Hull FC), Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons) and Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants) would be departing the team at the end of the season for opportunities overseas, the Raiders have now revealed that two others will be joining them.

These two players are outside back James Schiller and hooker Adrian Trevilyan.

Although it has yet to be confirmed, Schiller will join the Newcastle Knights on a three-year contract until 2027, while Trevilyan remains unsigned at the moment.

The decision to say goodbye to the players coincides with the arrivals of Myles Martin (Knights), Matty Nicholson (Warrington), Ethan Sanders (Eels) and Savelio Tamale (Dragons) next season.

It also means that forward Peter Hola has not yet been farewelled despite being uncontracted beyond this season, as the club has two vacant spots left on its roster for the 2025 NRL season.

Hola has been linked with a move overseas, and the Raiders are yet to take up mutual options in the contracts for the duo of Josh Papalii and Hohepa Puru.

Raiders Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Kaeo Weekes

2. Xavier Savage

3. Sebastian Kris

4. Matthew Timoko

5. Albert Hopoate

6. Ethan Strange

7. Jamal Fogarty

8. Emre Guler

9. Danny Levi

10. Joseph Tapine

11. Zac Hosking

12. Hudson Young

13. Morgan Smithies

Interchange

14. Tom Starling

15. Matty Nicholson

16. Corey Horsburgh

17. Trey Mooney

Rest of squad

18. Michael Asomua

19. Corey Harawira-Naera

20. Vena Patuki-Case

21. Simi Sasagi

22. Chevy Stewart

23. Ata Mariota

24. Ethan Sanders

25. Myles Martin

26. Savelio Tamale

27. Pasami Saulo

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Josh Papalii and Hohepa Puru both have mutual options and are not included as contracted players.

Roster spots open: 2

2025 development list

1. Noah Martin