The Canberra Raiders have confirmed "a few players" still remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The Raiders have refused to go into specifics, but like all clubs, are currently in discussions with the NRL and Rugby League Players Association as to what steps they need to take surrounding those players who haven't yet had the jab, with all clubs either having returned, or set to return for pre-season in the coming weeks.

The NRL at this stage haven't asked players unvaccinated to be segrated from their teammates, however, it's understood those having not had the jab are unable to use common facilities and areas at the club.

It comes as the Melbourne Storm continue to grapple with Nelson Asofa-Solomona's seeming refusal to vaccinate against the global pandemic. Under current Victorian health orders, it means the prop is unable to train or enter the Melbourne Storm facilities in any way.

The orders are different in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, with New South Wales currently suggesting unvaccinated players and staff would be able to use facilities from around December 15, or at 95 per cent double dose vaccination rates for the state.

The NRL, at this stage, are refusing to follow the lead of the AFL and mandate vaccines for all players. It has been reported that unvaccinated players however will only be able to leave home for training, games or essential activities.

According to a Canberra Times report, the Raiders are currently working out not only what restrictions will apply to those players who remain unvaccinated, but also whether pay will be reduced given state border restrictions are likely to stop unvaccinated players from taking part in all games.

Raiders football manager Matt Ford told the publication that the club still had a few players unvaccinated and that they were working through the details.

"If you're not double vaxxed you're almost back to bubble protocols," Matt Ford said.

"There's a reasonable number of restrictions that apply. We do have a few players in that boat."

At this stage, it's believed the Bulldogs may be the only team with all players either vaccinated, or on the path to being so after Luke Thompson reportedly agreed to get the jab a fortnight ago.