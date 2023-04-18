It may be the end of an era for the Canberra Raiders and Jarrod Croker next season, as the captain's player option for 2024 will not be triggered.

Croker initially signed a four-year extension in 2020, however a clause in his contract stated he would only earn a player option for 2024 if he played a certain amount of NRL games within the three years- 2021, 2022, 2023.

Confirmed by Fox Sports, he will unfortunately not be able to trigger the 2024 player option.

This means that the 2016 Dally M Captain of the Year will either have to re-sign another contract with the club or find a new club next season.

Only missing a handful of games since his debut in 2009, a horror injury run has seen him compete in three games since the end of 2021.

Whilst he was on track to enter the 300-game milestone and overtake Hazem El Masri and Cameron Smith to become the highest-NRL pointscorer, the captain has been on the receiving end of multiple knee and shoulder surgeries.

Croker has only managed two appearances this season against the Broncos and Dragons in Rounds 6 and 7.