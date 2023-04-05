The Canberra Raiders have made a massive play to re-sign playmaker Jack Wighton on a massive four-year deal worth $4.4 million.

The decision comes after Jack Wighton revealed last week that he was taking himself to the open market, turning down a player option with the Raiders.

Reported by David Riccio from The Daily Telegraph, the Raiders have submitted a formal offer to blow the rest of the competition team's chances out of the water.

"The Green Machine submitted their formal offer to Wighton's management team on Tuesday," Riccio said.

"It is the first indication of just how serious Canberra are in wanting to make Wighton a Raider for life."

Other teams who are interested in offering Wighton an offer include the Bulldogs, Dolphins, Eels and Warriors.

If Wighton takes the deal, he will stay with the Raiders until the end of 2027, when he will be 34 in the last year of the contract.

"Jack knows I want him here," Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said last week via The Daily Telegraph.

"We look after Jack and his family very well here, so I am at ease with it because I know we do everything we possibly can for Jack and his family."

"We got Jack as a 14 or 15-year-old player here and the club has done a wonderful job for Jack and stood by him in all sorts of different circumstances."

"We have stuck right beside him and supported him and I think it is a great example for a lot of other young players out there what we can do for young players that come to this club."