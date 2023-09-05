After rumours emerged that Matt Frawley could find himself moving away from Canberra, the Raiders playmaker has reportedly secured a deal with another club.

Frawley, who has previous experience playing in the Super League, is set to return to the overseas rugby league competition next season after a stint playing under Ricky Stuart with the Canberra Raiders.

Off-contract at the end of 2023, Leeds Live has reported that the playmaker has secured a deal with the Leeds Rhinos, and it is understood that the contract has been completed. It is currently unknown what type of deal and how long he will be at Leeds.

Leeds' decision to sign Frawley from the NRL comes after their current first-choice playmakers Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin will not be at the club next season. Sezer will join the Wests Tigers, while the future of Austin is still unknown, but he has been linked to several NRL and Super League clubs.

The arrival of Frawley means he will become the second player that will join the club from the NRL next season. The club recently confirmed the signings of Lachlan Miller from the Newcastle Knights and Mickael Goudemand from the Catalans Dragons.

The five-eighth recently appeared in his 50th NRL first-grade game and has played as a backup playmaker to Jack Wighton and Jamal Fogarty to perfection. Spending most of this season in the NSW Cup, he has played six NRL games this season, including consecutive appearances against the Bulldogs, Broncos and Sharks in the past three weeks. He is likely to earn a spot in the halves for week one of the finals.

During these appearances in top-flight football in 2023, he has scored two tries, forced two dropouts, provided two try assists, one line break assist, and made 202 running metres and 79 tackles.

The 28-year-old made his NRL debut for the Bulldogs back in 2017 and would play 31 games for the club across two seasons. It was then announced he would make a move to the Super League for the Huddersfield Giants in 2019 before moving his way back to the NRL for the Canberra Raiders. In his latest stint he has appeared in 21 games and scored four tries.