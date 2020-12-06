Canberra’s Tom Starling has been charged with assaulting police in a brawl in Central Coast last night.
Starling was charged with failing to leave premises when required, common assault, two counts of resisting an officer in the execution of duty and two counts of assaulting an officer in the execution of duty and affray.
#EXCLUSIVE: Canberra #Raiders rising star Tom #Starling has been charged with assaulting police after a brawl on the Central Coast. The NRL is aware of the incident. @9NewsSyd pic.twitter.com/CZJN7U1i8j
— Tiffiny Genders (@tiffgenders) December 5, 2020
The Raiders said in a statement that they were aware of the incident overnight and informed the NRL integrity unit.
Starling made 14 appearances and scored four tries for the Raiders in 2020.
When will these meat heads ever learn…..you can’t assault police officers, and being drunk is no excuse!!
Sure they can budgielegs . His teammate & centre at the Raiders did the same thing in a Sydney park. When he was found passed out , blind drunk by police.
He got only about a 3 match suspension & a slap on the wrist fine. Was all good to play last season.
The circumstances are quite different EastofDivide, and Curtis Scott wasn’t bothering anyone. The court ruled police acted inappropriately towards Scott. On the surface the charges against Starling look a lot worse, but we shall see what transpires. As they say…..money speaks all languages!
Unfortunately, Scott still assaulted police. Got away with it virtually ‘Scott-Free’…😁
Seems to be the thing to do , if you play for the Green Machine assault & battery squad.