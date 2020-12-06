Canberra’s Tom Starling has been charged with assaulting police in a brawl in Central Coast last night.

Starling was charged with failing to leave premises when required, common assault, two counts of resisting an officer in the execution of duty and two counts of assaulting an officer in the execution of duty and affray.

#EXCLUSIVE: Canberra #Raiders rising star Tom #Starling has been charged with assaulting police after a brawl on the Central Coast. The NRL is aware of the incident. @9NewsSyd pic.twitter.com/CZJN7U1i8j — Tiffiny Genders (@tiffgenders) December 5, 2020

The Raiders said in a statement that they were aware of the incident overnight and informed the NRL integrity unit.

Starling made 14 appearances and scored four tries for the Raiders in 2020.