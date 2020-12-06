NRL Rd 11 - Raiders v Rabbitohs
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - JULY 25: Tom Starling of the Raiders celebrates victory in the round 11 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at GIO Stadium on July 25, 2020 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Canberra’s Tom Starling has been charged with assaulting police in a brawl in Central Coast last night.

Starling was charged with failing to leave premises when required, common assault, two counts of resisting an officer in the execution of duty and two counts of assaulting an officer in the execution of duty and affray.

The Raiders said in a statement that they were aware of the incident overnight and informed the NRL integrity unit.

Starling made 14 appearances and scored four tries for the Raiders in 2020.

  1. When will these meat heads ever learn…..you can’t assault police officers, and being drunk is no excuse!!

  2. Sure they can budgielegs . His teammate & centre at the Raiders did the same thing in a Sydney park. When he was found passed out , blind drunk by police.
    He got only about a 3 match suspension & a slap on the wrist fine. Was all good to play last season.

  3. The circumstances are quite different EastofDivide, and Curtis Scott wasn’t bothering anyone. The court ruled police acted inappropriately towards Scott. On the surface the charges against Starling look a lot worse, but we shall see what transpires. As they say…..money speaks all languages!