Raiders rake Zac Woolford and Tigers forward Isaiah Papali'i have been struck with separate charges by the Match Review Committee after being cited during Canberra's thrilling one-point win over Wests on Friday night.

Woolford was slapped with a Grade One Dangerous Throw charge by the Match Review Committee after making a crude tackle on former Raider John Bateman during the first half of the clash at Campbelltown.

Given Woolford's past indiscretions, with this charge acting as his second for the season, the 26-year-old sits at an intriguing juncture.

Woolford can accept the MRC's $2500 fine for the throw, but should he and the club opt to fight the charge and lose, the Raider will be ruled out for Canberra's next pair of fixtures against the Warriors and Roosters, respectively.

In the Tigers camp, Papali'i was charged for making Dangerous Contact with Canberra playmaker Jamal Fogarty during the game's dying embers.

With a cleaner record, the former Eel can either accept his $1800 fine or see it upgraded to $2500 should he challenge and come up short.

The Raiders' victory saw them shoot up to fifth on the competition's table, while over in Tiger Town, the club's ninth loss sees them remain in touching distance of the wooden spoon in 15th.