Sydney Roosters lock forward Victor Radley has been hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for his late shot on Cameron Munster during Thursday night's loss to the Melbourne Storm.

The charge means the English international will be able to escape with a $3000 fine if he takes the early guilty plea, or spend two weeks on the sideline if he heads to the judiciary and loses the fight.

Midway through the first half, Radley hit Munster well after he had passed the ball in the attacking line.

Radley took at least two steps toward Munster before lazily making contact and was quickly sent to the sin bin by referee Ashley Klein.

Klein said at the time that Radley made no attempt to tackle Munster in the late contact.

“Victor has made contact considerably late and there is no attempt to tackle, you're in the bin for 10,” the referee said as he sent Radley to the sin bin.

The charge will likely draw the ire of fans at other clubs, with Felise Kaufusi finding himself spending four weeks on the sideline for a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge in a tackle that appeared to be no later than Radley's.

Consistency at the NRL match review committee has been questioned widely already this season given the nature of some tackles being let go, and others pinged with big offences.

The NRL match review committee found no need for any other charges out of Thursday evening's Round 6 game, which was won by the Storm in the 28 points to 8 victory.