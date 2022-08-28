Following a disturbing clash that had Sydney Roosters star Victor Radley on the ground unconscious for several minutes, at one time convulsing, the Tri-colour lock’s father has asked his son to take a break from the team’s Round 25 clash, no matter how he fares with post-game concussion protocols.

Radley clashed heavily with Melbourne Storm prop Jesse Bromwich during his side’s vital win, ending up on the ground for a prolonged period as the match was brought to a halt and Radley was taken from the field on the medi-cab.

His father Nigel, who was watching the game at home, was contacted immediately following the incident.

“I was worried when it happened, there’s no denying that, but I got a call straight away from the dressing room,” Nigel Radley told the Daily Telegraph.

“(Roosters official) Cathy King rang to say he was sitting up and okay. It was a relief.”

“I spoke to (Victor) this morning and he said he came around when he was on the medi-cab,” Nigel confirmed.

“This morning he said he was okay. No headaches, nothing. He said he didn’t feel any different to how he usually feels the day after playing.”

Despite his concerns, the elder Radley stated he had no issues with his son’s aggressive playing style.

“I don’t worry about it too much, head knocks are part of the game,” he said.

“If you play rugby league you’ve got to accept it’s a risk.

“It didn’t look good, but he’s not going to stop playing the way he plays. That’s Victor, that’s his style.”

Victor Radley showed signs of convulsing/seizuring after suffering a concussion there. Despite the graphic nature of the incident the presence of immediate convulsions is not associated with adverse results (via scans/recovery time) or risk of future seizures. Hope he is OK — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 26, 2022

But despite having his mind at ease and no problems with his son’s style, Nigel Radley still wants Victor to take a break ahead of next weeks Allianz Stadium opener against South Sydney.

“I don’t think he should play,” he said.

“There’s nothing to gain. They’ve made the finals and he should rest for the following week.

“You’d think with the head clash protocols he’d have to miss a week anyway. A rest will do him good, it was pretty severe.”

The Roosters have since advised through club media that Radley was not exhibiting any long-term symptoms and would undergo the standard concussion protocols.