Sydney Roosters lock Victor Radley is one of six NRL players selected in Shaun Wane's England squad for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup as the team looks to go better than 2017's runner-up finish.

While South Sydney's Tom Burgess, Canterbury's Luke Thompson and Canberra's Elliott Whitehead will all return to the English team, Radley, Brisbane Broncos centre Herbie Farnworth and Newcastle Knights winger Dominic Young have all been named to make their Test debut for the nation in a warm-up clash against Fiji.

Young's decision to represent England came as a shock after it looked certain the 21-year-old would represent the Reggae Warriors alongside brother Alex.

The squad also features a number of players who have appeared in the NRL previously, including former Raiders George Williams and John Bateman.

FULL LIST: Every World Cup squad as it's announced.

Salford's Kallum Watkins, Hull KR winger Ryan Hall and Huddersfield prop Chris Hill will join Burgess in their third World Cup appearance.

Lancashire-born Farnworth, who hasn't played for Brisbane since suffering a ruptured bicep in Round 14, was elated to be making his first tournament appearance.

“To be named in the squad is an absolute dream,” Farnworth told NRL.com.

“It feels kind of weird that (the tournament) is here now but I can't wait to play on English soil again. I've not played in front of my family for a long, long time… I was about 16 or 17 last time so that will be pretty cool.”

The squad, which includes five members of the Super League-winning St Helens team, will be captained by former Warriors fullback Sam Tomkins.

ENGLAND 24-MAN SQUAD

Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) – captain

Andy Ackers (Salford Red Devils)

Joe Batchelor (St Helens)

John Bateman (Wigan Warriors)

Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Mike Cooper (Wigan Warriors)

Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos)

Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)

Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Matty Lees (St Helens)

Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Michael McIlourm (Catalans Dragons)

Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons)

Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos)

Kai Paul-Pearce (Wigan Warriors)

Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils)

Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders)

George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Dom Young (Newcastle Knights)