Sydney Roosters and England enforcer Victor Radley is the subject of an investigation by World Cup officials after reports emerged that he had been involved in a physical confrontation with Irish international James Bentley overnight.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that complaints had been made to tournament organisers after a fight broke out in the suburb of Worsley in the north-west of the city.

World Cup organisers have confirmed their knowledge of the situation, but Radley hasn't been available for comment since the reports initially emerged.

“The Rugby League World Cup is aware of reported incidents and is in conversation with the respective parties to establish the circumstances,” said a World Cup spokesperson.

“There will be no further comment at this time.”

It's been reported that while the English team had officially disbanded following their semi-final loss to Samoa, many players opted to stay an extra night at the hotel to drown their sorrows. Irish international Bentley was reportedly antagonising Radley to the point he was asked to leave the venue.

Bentley allegedly exchanged words with England coach Shaun Wane about his non-selection for the English team, before being told that police would be called if he refused to leave.

According to the Herald, Bentley left the venue, only to return later to instigate a fight with Radley. Bentley was then heard telling other players that he had been punched by Radley.

It's not the first time Radley has attracted this kind of off-season attention – just last year he was suspended for two games and fined after tackling a man on a Byron Bay street during the Christmas break.

The investigation is ongoing.