Adam Reynolds has opened up on the likelihood of who will play in the halves alongside him in 2022 at the Brisbane Broncos.

Billy Walters is the latest candidate to seemingly put his hand up, reportedly training well.

One of the most disputed places in the competition, the Broncos will be wanting to get it right from Round 1 as they aim to turn around a couple of disastrous years.

Walters has struggled with injury throughout his career, but a move to play under his father at the Queensland club could be the move the 27-year-old needs to make it work in the NRL.

It comes after injuries prevented him from playing more than ten games across the last two years at the Wests Tigers, while he had two previous games at the Melbourne Storm in 2019.

Walters is anything but certain to take the spot though, with Albert Kelly, Tyson Gamble and Ezra Mann - rated as the best talent in the game out of those yet to debut - all on the radar.

Reynolds told AAP that he wasn't sure who would partner him.

"I'm not too sure (who'll be five-eighth next season)," Reynolds said.

"I've been training with Billy, have a good relationship with Albert and Tyson is experienced, a quality player.

"There's a number of candidates there that can do the job.

"Ask Kev ... he's the man in charge with a clear idea of what's going on.

"But any time you're fighting for a position it's healthy for the squad.

"It brings out the best in one and other; you do those one-percenters a little more than you would."

Reynolds could yet have a say on who plays as his halves partner when the Broncos open their 2022 account against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, saying coach Walters allowed him to have a say in certain elements at training.

Tyson Gamble and Albert Kelly were seen as the front-runners, however, Mann and Walters will be tempting propositions for the Brisbane coach.