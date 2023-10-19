The Penrith Panthers will have a race on their hands to secure the signature of Jarome Luai, with the star half set to sign with a new management agency this week.

Luai, who is off-contract at the end of 2024 is free to negotiate with other clubs from November 1.

While the Penrith Panthers - led by coach Ivan Cleary and backed by halves partner Nathan Cleary - have expressed plenty of confidence in their ability to keep the star half, Luai is likely to hit the open market to ascertain his value.

According to Channel 9s Danny Weidler, Luai is set to confirm this week that he has signed with Black Money Enterprises.

LATEST: Jarome Luai is about to make an announcement that he will be managed by Black Money Enterprises- that would indicate he will try learn his worth on open market. Penrith will have two weeks clear air to try get deal done @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) October 18, 2023

The management company also represent the likes of South Sydney Rabbitohs stars Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker.

Luai had a 90-day cooling off period following the end of his previous management contract and while it was speculated they had given permission for sign on his own during that time no deal has been able to be reached with Penrith now meaning he is likely to hit the open market.

It means only two weeks remain before Luai will begin to field offers from rival clubs, where a reported $300,000 per year difference could exist.

The Panthers are reportedly only able to offer Luai around $700,000 per season, while other clubs could turn him into a million-dollar player.

One of those clubs likely to make a play for Luai is believed to be the Canberra Raiders who are still yet to replace Jack Wighton, who departs for South Sydney ahead of next season.

Other clubs could also show interest, including the likes of the Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons, while Kieran Foran is likely to retire at the end of 2024 and a lack of quality halves on the market could convince the Gold Coast Titans to make a play.